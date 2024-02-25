Dramatic rescue filmed after skier dangles from Whistler chairlift

It was a tense scene in Whistler Blackcomb after a skier was hanging in the air from a chairlift.

A witness, Richard Green, recorded the scary incident on Thursday, February 22. In the video posted to Facebook, bystanders seemed to be holding their breath until they cheered in relief after the Whistler Blackcomb staff caught the skier.

A statement from the resort explained, “A guest became unseated and experienced a fall from Crystal Ridge Express chairlift.”

“Resort staff and guests successfully deployed a deceleration device to catch the guest,” it added.

The skier was evaluated by patrol and returned to the slopes.

“Our gratitude goes out to our operators and guests, whose quick reactions allowed for this favourable outcome,” Whistler Blackcomb stated.