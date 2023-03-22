Vail Resorts offers condolences after Whistler Blackcomb death

A “ski incident” on an intermediate trail located on Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler has left one 82-year-old man dead.

Whistler Blackcomb told Daily Hive its ski patrol responded to the scene at Ridge Runner on Saturday morning.

“After further emergency care and evaluation, the male was pronounced deceased at the Whistler Medical Clinic,” Whistler Blackcomb confirmed. “The cause of death is yet to be determined.”

There were no other visitors involved or contributed to the incident, the resort added.

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Doug Pierini, Whistler Blackcomb Interim COO, said.

Daily Hive has reached out to Sea to Sky RCMP.