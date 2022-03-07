Skier dies after colliding with tree at Cypress Mountain

A 50-year-old man died while skiing at Cypress Mountain Saturday after he lost a ski and hit a tree.

The man was in the upper mountain area when one of his skis came loose, according to witnesses on the chairlift who spoke with resort staff. The man lost control and collided with a tree at the side of the run.

Ski patrol performed CPR on the man on the hill and then transported him to the base where paramedics continued resuscitation efforts.

Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead around 11:30 am.

BC Emergency Health Services sent one air ambulance and two ground ambulances, but they didn’t end up taking the man to hospital.

“Cypress Mountain Resort Ski Patrol and the entire Resort team extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends for their tragic loss,” Cypress Mountain president Russell Chamberlain said in a news release.

The deceased man’s name has not been released.