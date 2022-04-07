Avalanche leads to death of young skier on Whistler mountain

A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a Size 1 inbound avalanche on Whistler Mountain.

According to a spokesperson from Vail Resorts, Ski Patrol responded to a ski incident that took place on April 5, involving a man from Whistler.

Whistler Blackcomb confirmed the serious incident today.

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Whistler Blackcomb COO Geoff Buchheister in a statement.

The statement also says that an active investigation is underway.

Avalanche risk is high in many parts of the province due to warmer weather in BC. On Tuesday during the tragic event, the avalanche risk was rated as considerable.

Avalanche Canada states, “major warming with periods of strong spring sun are expected to create dangerous avalanche conditions on Thursday and a natural avalanche cycle is possible in the afternoon. ”

Daily Hive has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Visit Avalanche Canada for the most up-to-date information on avalanche risk.