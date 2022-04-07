News

Avalanche leads to death of young skier on Whistler mountain

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Apr 7 2022, 10:57 pm
Avalanche leads to death of young skier on Whistler mountain
Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock

A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a Size 1 inbound avalanche on Whistler Mountain.

According to a spokesperson from Vail Resorts, Ski Patrol responded to a ski incident that took place on April 5, involving a man from Whistler.

Whistler Blackcomb confirmed the serious incident today.

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Whistler Blackcomb COO Geoff Buchheister in a statement.

The statement also says that an active investigation is underway.

Avalanche risk is high in many parts of the province due to warmer weather in BC. On Tuesday during the tragic event, the avalanche risk was rated as considerable.

whistler avalanche

Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Canada states, “major warming with periods of strong spring sun are expected to create dangerous avalanche conditions on Thursday and a natural avalanche cycle is possible in the afternoon. ”

Daily Hive has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Visit Avalanche Canada for the most up-to-date information on avalanche risk.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT