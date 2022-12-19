NewsWeather

Metro Vancouver residents are whining about snow before storm even begins

Dec 19 2022, 6:24 pm
Metro Vancouver residents are whining about snow before storm even begins
Sidewalks that could use some attention in downtown Vancouver (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

Metro Vancouverites have begun whining about the snow, but the snowstorm hasn’t even started.

Complaints about sidewalks that have yet to be shovelled and roadways that have yet to be salted are flooding social media ahead of a Metro Vancouver snowstorm.

While Metro Vancouver saw a decent amount of snow over the weekend, the worst of it is forecast to land over the next 24 hours.

The general sentiment is that those responsible for keeping our roads and sidewalks clear learned nothing from the storm that crippled BC and Metro Vancouver in late November.

Based on the last major snow event, the complaints are warranted.

A quick walk through downtown Vancouver highlights a lack of attention to sidewalks, even at businesses welcoming customers.

A quick temperature check around the web shows the situation is worse in certain regions.

North Vancouver is one of those areas.

We don’t know much about how Ireland responds to snow, but it doesn’t sound great.

Others are pointing out what Vancouver residents know all too well.

Many have taken to social media to complain about those responsible for plowing the roads.

Could it be due to unprecedented levels of snow?

Imagine moving back to Alberta because you’d rather have snow than rain.

