Sidewalks that could use some attention in downtown Vancouver (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

Metro Vancouverites have begun whining about the snow, but the snowstorm hasn’t even started.

Complaints about sidewalks that have yet to be shovelled and roadways that have yet to be salted are flooding social media ahead of a Metro Vancouver snowstorm.

While Metro Vancouver saw a decent amount of snow over the weekend, the worst of it is forecast to land over the next 24 hours.

The general sentiment is that those responsible for keeping our roads and sidewalks clear learned nothing from the storm that crippled BC and Metro Vancouver in late November.

Based on the last major snow event, the complaints are warranted.

A quick walk through downtown Vancouver highlights a lack of attention to sidewalks, even at businesses welcoming customers.

A quick temperature check around the web shows the situation is worse in certain regions.

North Vancouver is one of those areas.

No street cleaning yet after 24 hours of snow! Can we fine the city of North Vancouver ? ;))) #NorthVancouver @CityOfNorthVan pic.twitter.com/mFN4PSNnBd — Mana (@ManaNoori) December 19, 2022

We don’t know much about how Ireland responds to snow, but it doesn’t sound great.

Vancouver might be the only place worse at handling a bit of snow than Ireland 🤣 — Larry Vereker (@larry_99226) December 19, 2022

Others are pointing out what Vancouver residents know all too well.

Snow and ice removal. It’s a basic expectation that it gets done quickly and efficiently. Except in Vancouver lower mainland. — DaveyGuitr3 (@daveyguitr3) December 19, 2022

Many have taken to social media to complain about those responsible for plowing the roads.

Holy crap the city of Vancouver needs to learn how to plow roads.. yes let’s put salt down over top of fresh white snow then plow and then leave all the roads with nothing on them 🤷🏼‍♂️ #yvr #Vancouver — Lucian Wolfe 🎃 (@LucianWolfe) December 19, 2022

Could it be due to unprecedented levels of snow?

Lived and drove in Vancouver 40 years and experienced snow like this yet do not recall driving being so challenging before and for far worse storms. — Frank Columbo (@jsam10983741) December 19, 2022

Imagine moving back to Alberta because you’d rather have snow than rain.