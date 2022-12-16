Ways to volunteer and give back this holiday season in Vancouver

We have some ideas if you’re looking for ways to volunteer or give back to your community in and around Vancouver this holiday season.

For many, this time of year means gathering with family, buying gifts for loved ones, and participating in feasts, but many aren’t so lucky.

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways that you can give back and help some of those who are less fortunate around Vancouver.

While many of these organizations could use your help over the holidays, they could also use your help all year round.

The Union Gospel Mission (UGM) offers street-level outreach, meals, shelter, and clothing and also helps people who are dealing with recovery from substance abuse. It also provides career development services for those in need.

While you can donate to the cause, the UGM is always looking for volunteers and you can sign up here.

Sadly, seniors represent an often overlooked section of our society.

The Senior Services Society of BC is always looking for volunteers to change that, and there are plenty of ways you can help out.

From being a grocery order taker to doing some light housekeeping or even being a driver, there is no shortage of opportunities if you’re interested in helping out a senior citizen.

CARE BC runs various initiatives for those in need in BC and you can volunteer to participate in its efforts.

From Meals on Wheels to the Family Respite Centre or the Community Integration Project, there are many ways you can help out.

Learn more about CARE BC’s volunteer and donation opportunities here.

One of the coolest ways to volunteer is to become a Big Brother or Big Sister and help a young person who could use a role model in their life.

“We envision a world where all young people realize their full potential,” reads a statement on the Big Sister Instagram page, and you could be one of those volunteers who helps a young person realize that potential.

Click here to learn more.

A reality of homelessness in Vancouver that we don’t hear about too often involves kids.

Covenant House Vancouver is dedicated to helping youth who are experiencing homelessness. Like with the UGM, you can donate, but the organization occasionally has volunteer spots.

While there aren’t any opportunities available now, you can keep this page bookmarked in case spots open up.

Canada welcomes many visitors who become permanent residents, and SUCCESS offers programs to help newcomers settle in, including English-language training, employment, family services, and more.

There are currently lots of volunteer opportunities you can learn about here.

If you love animals, the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC has several opportunities, including direct volunteer animal rescue.

If digital creation is more your thing, the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC is also looking for volunteer videographers.

Click here for more information on opportunities.

If this organization rings a bell, it’s likely because it’s been in the news for its enormous acts of kindness over the past year. Luckily, you could be one of the people who help feed others in need, among other generous acts this group does around the province.

Love All Feed All is the motto of Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen and the group could use your help. Click here to find out more.

These organizations are just the tip of the iceberg for volunteer opportunities and ways to give back in Vancouver.

