Enjoy free Christmas concerts at Robson Square Ice Rink this month

Downtown Vancouver’s open-air ice rink is getting a lot more festive in the lead-up to the big day!
Robson Square Ice Rink has announced its lineup for Twelve Days of Christmas, live holiday music from great local talents for skaters to enjoy.
Located under a covered outdoor plaza, the free skating rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. And the musical acts taking to the Robson Square stage will help keep spirits bright throughout the month.
Live music will be performed each evening from 6 to 9 pm until December 23, as well as on December 17 and 18 from 2:30 to 5 pm. There will also be a Christmas Eve concert from 2 to 5 pm.
The free holiday concert series kicked off on December 13 with singer, pianist, and composer Tom Arntzen. Skaters can look forward to holiday tunes by:
- Wednesday, December 14 – Tamara Rhodes Band
- Thursday, December 15 – SnapDragon
- Friday, December 16 – Omi and the Homies
- Saturday, December 17 – The British Columbia Regiment Band Society
- Saturday, December 17 – Top Line Vocal Collective + Special Guests
- Sunday, December 18 – Perry Ehrlich’s ShowStoppers
- Sunday, December 18 – DJ Barron S
- Monday, December 19 – Caviar & Lace
- Tuesday, December 20 – Malcolm Aiken Quartet
- Wednesday, December 21 – PK3 Jazz Trio
- Thursday, December 22 – Dj El Niño
- Friday, December 23 – Scott Robertson’s Phat Santa Swing!
- Saturday, December 24 – Santa’s Brass
And if you’re still making New Year’s Eve plans, lace up your skates and party the night away with Rumba Calzada on December 31 from 6 to 9 pm.
Robson Square Ice Rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.
Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.
The Robson Square Ice Rink will operate Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday between 9 am and 11 pm (holiday hours may vary).
Robson Square Ice Rink
When: Open daily until the end of the season
Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)
