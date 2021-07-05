Korean-style garlic bread: Where to get it in Metro Vancouver
Listen up, garlic bread lovers, there’s a certain souped-up carb that’s continuously getting rave reviews among Vancouver’s foodie community: Korean-style garlic bread.
So, what is Korean-style garlic bread? It’s a popular Korean street food that is a more loaded version of classic garlic bread.
It is made by taking a bread roll, cutting it into wedges, filling it with sweet cream cheese, dipping it into garlic butter and then baking it until crispy.
This treat can be described as sweet and savoury, garlicky and moist.
In fact, folks have been loving this garlic bread and are singing its praises on social media.
If you need to try this treat out for yourself (and we highly recommend you do), here’s where you can find Korean-style garlic bread in Metro Vancouver.
T&T Supermarket
Head to the nearest T&T Supermarket and find this amazing bread for $4.99 in the bakery section…while you can. This creation is the hottest product from the grocer since the Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream Bars.
Address: Multiple locations
Snow Angel Cafe
The Snow Angel Cafe in Burnaby is another place where you can find Korean-style garlic bread in Metro Vancouver. This destination also makes Milk Shaved Ice, Chiffon Cakes, and Roll Cakes to name a few.
Address: 4325 Dawson Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-294-8463
Daily Delicious
Richmond spot Daily Delicious offers its Double Baked Garlic Bread for $5.99 alongside other sweet and savoury treats such as croissants, loaves, and cakes.
Address: 110 – 2811 No. 3 Rd, Richmond
Phone: 236-858-5545
With files from Negin Nia