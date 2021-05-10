Need some safe and delicious plans for the May long weekend? The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is heading to North Surrey for the first time ever later this month.

This free entry, drive-thru festival will take place on May 22 and 23 between 11 am to 6 pm.

Folks will be able to roll up to North Surrey Secondary (15945 96th Avenue, Surrey) on those days to take part in the celebration.

Some of the trucks to expect at the fest include Juicy Green Express, Reel Mac and Cheese, The Truckin’ BBQ, Eat Street Dogs, Big Red’s Poutine, Tacofino Vancouver, Tin Lizzy Concessions, and more.

For more information, check out their website, and be sure to prepare your body for some deliciousness come May long!

