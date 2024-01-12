NewsWinterCurated

Here's where you can donate warm clothing in Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 12 2024, 7:46 pm
Ground Picture/Shutterstock

With the cold weather battering Vancouver this wintry week, the city’s homeless shelters are in desperate need of warm clothing donations and other essential items.

Temperatures are expected to stay frigid for the next few days, so it’s vital for shelters to have items that unhoused people need on hand when they seek assistance,

So what can you donate? And where?

“Donating things like blankets and warm clothing are the biggest things people can do to help,” John Johnston from Raincity Housing’s Triage Shelter previously told Daily Hive.

Winter jackets, waterproof garments, and new pairs of socks are other items in demand this time of year as well.

There are numerous shelters throughout the city where you can donate warm clothing. And while they’ll more often than not happily accept your donation, it’s always a good idea to call ahead and see what they need most.

donate Vancouver

Sirastock/Shutterstock

What to donate

Cold weather means keeping warm from head to toe. It also means staying dry. Here are some ideas of needed items that you can give to help others during the winter season and beyond.

  • Jackets
  • Sweaters
  • Pants
  • Fresh pairs of clean socks
  • Blankets
  • Waterproof garments
  • Gloves/mitts
  • Hats/toques
  • Scarves

Where to donate warm clothing

Covenant House

Items requested include hoodies (all sizes), 2024 day planners, new socks, winter coats, jeans (men’s sizes 32 & 34), phone chargers (cords) and toques.
Where: Contact Cory Kaban, Coordinator, Gifts-in-Kind, to coordinate a dropoff

Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre (DEWC)

Items requested include leggings, jeans, winter jackets, winter boots, runners, underwear, bras and towels.
Where: 302 Columbia Street, Vancouver; 25 East Hastings Street, Vancouver; 412 East Cordova Street, Vancouver; 398 Powell Street, Vancouver; 265 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Union Gospel Mission

Items requested include jackets and coats, socks, underwear, sweatshirts and fleece, warm gloves, emergency blankets, and sleeping bags.
Where: 601 East Hastings, Vancouver. If you have a large amount of items, please call ahead to let them know.

Lookout Housing and Health Society

Items requested include hoodies, jeans, toques, socks, gloves, rain ponchos, and personal care products.
Where: Russell Housing Centre – 740 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster; North Shore Shelter – 705 West 2nd Street, North Vancouver; Front Room Resource Centre – 10667 – 135A Street, Surrey. Donors are asked to call ahead before donating.

Surrey Urban Mission

Items requested include warm jackets, pants (jeans, tights, sweatpants), new underwear and socks, shoes, T-shirts and sweaters.
Where: SUMS Place Temporary Shelter, 10776 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Do you have any other suggestions for places where warm clothing can be donated? Please let us know in the comments.

