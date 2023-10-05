Homelessness numbers surge in Vancouver, Surrey in last three years

Since 2020, homelessness numbers have seen a considerable surge across some metro cities like Vancouver and Surrey, according to the latest count.

Prepared by the Homelessness Services Association of BC, some startling numbers have come to light in terms of the number of people who are homeless in 2023 compared to just three years ago.

Across Greater Vancouver, 4,821 were identified as experiencing homelessness, compared to 3,634 in 2020, a whopping 32% increase.

Most (48%) of unsheltered people surveyed for the report said they stay outside. Nineteen percent said they stayed at someone else’s place. Sixteen percent said they used a makeshift shelter or a tent, and 9% said they stayed in a vehicle.

According to the respondents, some of the primary reasons for housing loss include not having enough income (35%), substance use issues (24%) or mental health issues (16%).

Another stunning statistic from the report is that 32% of all respondents identified as Indigenous, in contrast with the fact that Indigenous people only make up 2% of the Census population. Sixty-four percent of the Indigenous respondents reported personal or generational residential school experience.

Media Release: The 2023 Metro Vancouver Homeless Count found 1,060 people experiencing homelessness in Surrey. This is a marked increase from the 644 people experiencing homelessness in the 2020 count. Read more: pic.twitter.com/LAFEUnGmRs — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) October 5, 2023

Most respondents also said that COVID-19 was not to blame for their loss of housing.

Brenda Locke, the mayor of Surrey, is calling out Vancouver for the problems they’re seeing in Surrey.

“I am troubled but not surprised to see an increase in homelessness in Surrey,” said Locke.

“Historically, Vancouver has received the lion’s share of funds. This count clearly shows that homelessness is not a single city issue, and communities, such as Surrey, have long been underfunded and under-resourced. It’s time for the province to recognize the inequity and redistribute funding to address homelessness south of the Fraser.”