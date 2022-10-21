Where to buy Halloween costumes in Vancouver
It’s almost time to get your boo on, with Halloween just around the corner, so we compiled a list of the best places to get your costume in Vancouver.
Whether you’re looking for something scary, something fun and quirky, or something sexy, there are tons of options around the city.
Don’t wait until the last minute to get your Halloween costume unless you want to give yourself a fright!
Dressew
If you’re looking to go all out with your costume for Halloween, Dressew has all the tools you need.
While they do offer your standard preset costume options, Dressew has materials and accessories you can utilize to stand out this Halloween.
Bonus points for being a local company born in Vancouver.
Where: 337 West Hastings, Vancouver
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm, closed Sundays, Mondays, and Holidays
Phone: 604-682-6196
Spirit Halloween
If you’re a last-minute costume shopper, Spirit will have you covered.
Featuring several locations around the Lower Mainland, the costumes offered at Spirit Halloween range from simple masks and ready-to-wear costumes to more advanced pieces, including a huge variety of accessories.
Where: Various locations, search for one near you here
Hours: Open hours vary, see here
Phone: 1-866-586-0155
Just Imagine Fun Clothing
If you’re looking for costumes for the kiddos in your life, Just Imagine is arguably the best place to do so, as they specialize in costumes and accessories for children.
Where: 2-1496 Cartwright Street Kids Market, Granville Island
Hours: 10 am to 6 pm daily
Phone: 604-558-0119
Pandora Prop and Costume
If you don’t want to buy a costume that you’ll use one day of the year and then toss it out, Pandora has you covered, as they specialize in costume rentals at affordable rates.
As the name implies, they also offer high-quality prop rentals.
Where: 1650 Pandora Street, Vancouver
Hours: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 am to 3 pm, and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5 pm (may vary)
Phone: 604-966-7371
Value Village
The classic choice, Value Village, offers a vast range of Halloween costumes at affordable prices.
They also have other items that could serve as props to add extra flavour to your costumes.
Where: See store locator for locations and phone contact
Hours: Hours vary, see above
Party City
Party City offers not only Halloween costumes and accessories but also a wide range of party supplies.
Where: See store locator for hours and contact details
JQ Clothing
While JQ Clothing doesn’t necessarily specialize in Halloween costumes, they have a ton of fun, colourful, and irreverent clothing items and accessories that could serve as the ingredients for a wicked costume.
Where: 2120 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Hours: Hours updated daily on Google
Phone: 604-215-7833
Venus & Mars Clothing
Offering handmade and alternative clothing since 1983, Venus & Mars offers high-quality costumes all year round.
It’s another establishment that’ll force you to put on your creative thinking cap, but with the ingredients they have available, you could create a truly epic ensemble.
Where: 223 West Broadway
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday; 11 am to 7 pm
Phone: 604-687-1908
Burcu’s Angels
Burcu’s is another store that doesn’t necessarily specialize in Halloween costumes but has a ton of options that would fit the bill and help you stand out.
They specialize in vintage clothing, so if you’re thinking of a costume inspired by the ’60s or ’70s, you’ll be jivin’ at Burcu’s.
Where: 3128 Main Street, Vancouver
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday; 11 am to 7 pm, Sunday and Monday; 12 to 7 pm
Phone: 604-687-1908
With files from Daily Hive Staff