Junk removal company 1-800-GOT-JUNK? hauls away all sorts of things from people who require its services, but with the spooky season around the corner, it’s showcasing some of its spookiest finds.

They’re calling this reveal weird junk, highlighting 13 spooky and strange junk finds.

From creepy dolls to vintage strollers and even some Twilight memorabilia, these are the spookiest junk finds of the bunch.

Skeleton passengers

Number one on the list is these skeleton passengers found by the San Antonio and Charlotte franchises. Unfortunately, there’s no origin story attached to these bone-chilling discoveries, but we’re hoping they’re not real.

Headless mannequin torsos

1-800-GOT-JUNK? suggests these torsos are the relatives of the headless horsemen.

Giant spider

Who isn’t spooked out by a giant spider?

Creepy doll with an axe

This one is probably the spookiest on the entire list. What’s a doll doing with a rusty axe?

Vintage stroller

This vintage stroller straddles the line between cool antique and downright creepy. It almost looks like there’s something inside.

Chucky doll

If Child’s Play isn’t on your horror movie watch list, it should be. Also, who would be tossing this out as junk?

Creepy mannequin heads

We have questions about these mannequin heads. Why does one of them look like someone intentionally draped a plastic bag over it?

Doctor Who Alien Mask

This is another super cool mask; we can’t imagine why someone would throw it out. It looks good with the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? uniform, though.

Jason Voorhees and Ghostface

It doesn’t get spookier than two of the most iconic slasher villains of all time.

Imagine the junk removal guys showing up at your place like this.

Super creepy zombie statue

This zombie almost looks like something out of I Am Legend, but 1-800-GOT-JUNK? doesn’t state what film/show this zombie might be from. It looks good in the junk hat, though.

Edward Cullen cut-out

Movie critics would probably find this junk removal find the spookiest on the list by far.

Perhaps Robert Pattinson has a new career path in junk removal if his acting career doesn’t work out.

Alien and weird skeleton

This spooky duo was recovered in Orange County North. They’d make the perfect lawn decorations this Halloween.

Spooky phone booth

This phone booth looks like something out of Beetlejuice and was recovered by the 1-800-GOT-JUNK team in Perth.

Which of these junk items would you adopt if you had the choice? Let us know in the comments.