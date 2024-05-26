Vancouver fans chant "Where is Messi" after Whitecaps snub

Jordi Alba was Inter Miami's only star player that showed up (Simon Fearn/USA TODAY Sports)

Soccer fans made the best of a bad situation at BC Place on Saturday night, as the Vancouver Whitecaps set a franchise MLS-era attendance record. 51,035 fans packed BC Place, despite Lionel Messi’s no-show.

They greeted Inter Miami with boos and a few creative chants, as “Where is Messi?” rang out a few times early in the match.

Fans in Vancouver chanting “where is Messi?” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/3pegi9OkUl — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 26, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@offside)

Fans also got creative with their attire — turning their Messi jerseys into “Missing” jerseys.

The Whitecaps would have loved to send the hometown crowd home happy with a victory, but it wasn’t their night, losing 2-1 to Inter Miami.

Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini was disappointed with the result, but generally happy with the effort his players gave. And he was over the moon with crowd support, calling the atmosphere “electric.”

“The crowd today was amazing,” he said. “We’re so sorry that we couldn’t at least tie in the end, because they were really helping us. We really thank them. It was special.”

Big ovation for J.T. Miller and Kirk McLean, who chugged their beer on the big screen 🍻 #Canucks pic.twitter.com/IDzcdfiaBJ — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 26, 2024