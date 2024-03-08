Forget flying: Where you can escape Vancouver for spring break by rail

Looking for a last-minute spring break escape without the carbon footprint of a commercial flight?

Vancouver has some seriously scenic trip options by rai, for those who want to leave the car and airlines’ baggage restrictions behind.

Here are just a few beautiful spots you can train to from BC’s biggest city.

Hop on the Amtrack Cascades Train to be in this ocean-facing gem just south of the border in less than four hours. Coach tickets cost less than US$50 each way.

The Amtrack Cascades Train goes as far south as Eugene, Oregon, where it passes Portland, Mount St. Helens, and the Columbia River Gorge before reaching its terminus station. The trip from Vancouver past some of the Pacific Northwest’s most spectacular scenery takes a little over 10 hours.

Passengers leaving from Vancouver can take the Amtrack all the way to southern California, where they’ll pass through San Francisco, Los Angeles, and end in San Diego. Amtrack offers curated vacations stopping in five destinations over 13 days, or passengers can book direct tickets.

Via Rail passengers can journey between the Lower Mainland and Kamloops twice a week, with trains leaving Vancouver on Mondays and Fridays and coming back on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The journey usually costs less than $200 per person.

Dreaming of a Rocky Mountain escape without paying Rocky Mountaineer prices? Via Rail’s Great Western Way passenger route from Vancouver to Jasper, Alberta, costs just over $416 roundtrip. The trip takes about 19 hours, with trains leaving Vancouver on Mondays and Fridays. The journey back happens on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

If you’re ready to scratch the Rocky Mountaineer off your bucket list, get ready for some incredible views. The company offers a variety of routes, with one starting from Vancouver, travelling through Whistler, and northeast to Banff. Be warned, though, because roundtrip prices are north of $5,000.