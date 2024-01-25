Dramatic video shows SkyTrain passengers fleeing train on smoky tracks

Passengers aboard a Vancouver-bound SkyTrain had to evacuate a cabin on Monday afternoon after noticing smoke rising from the tracks.

TikTok user Sara Vincent captured the tense moment at Surrey’s King George SkyTrain station.

In the video, a woman can be seen holding doors open for passengers in a train car nearest the smoke. After deboarding, the riders are shown notifying other passengers who may have been unaware of the smoke.

“Get out,” one person can be heard saying.

Near the end of the two-minute video, a TransLink worker can be heard over the intercom speaker announcing: “Due to mechanical issues, this train is out of service.”

In a statement to Daily Hive, TransLink explained a train car had an issue with one of its brakes, resulting in some smoke.

“There was no danger to customers. SkyTrain attendants helped passengers off the train, and the car was quickly taken out of service for maintenance.”