You can train from Vancouver to Seattle this spring for only $27

Feb 20 2024, 8:24 pm
Amtrak/Facebook

Are you thinking about travelling to Seattle? A new sale might be just the ticket to the spring vacation of your dreams.

Amtrak Cascades has launched a spring travel flash sale, and tickets for a train trip one way are selling for just $27.

If you book by February 23, you will save at least 25% on tickets. 

Amtrak

However, the deal is only for trips between March 1 and May 23. 

In total, a Vancouver to Seattle round trip booked under the conditions of the sale will cost just $54. 

Once the sale ends, the lowest fare for the same round trip would cost $68 ($34 each way). 

You could also add another night into your weekend getaway and visit Oregon, as the spring sale means Portland to Seattle tickets are selling for only $21 each way. 

Find out more on the website

