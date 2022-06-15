The Vancouver Canucks have never won the Stanley Cup, but they have come close.

Agonizingly close.

Twice.

The best team in franchise history, the 2010-11 Canucks, were the top team in the NHL during the regular season.

They had the most points (117), scored the most goals (258), and their goalies gave up the fewest goals (180). The 2011 Canucks were the best team on special teams as well, with an NHL-best power play (24.3%) and second-ranked penalty kill (85.6%).

They beat the Chicago Blackhawks in seven games in Round 1, the Nashville Predators in six games in Round 2, and the San Jose Sharks in five games in the Western Conference Final.

The Stanley Cup Final, which ended on June 15, didn’t go according to plan. But let’s not get into that.

Members of the 2010-11 team are still celebrated in Vancouver, with many of them receiving loud ovations in February of 2020 during the Sedins’ jersey retirement ceremony.

Here’s a look at what everyone is up to now.

Canucks coaching and management

Henrik and Daniel Sedin

After spending a season as “special advisors to the general manager,” Henrik and Daniel Sedin have moved into Player Development. They’ll now be tasked with working with young players in Vancouver and Abbotsford on and off the ice.

Chris Higgins

Chris Higgins rejoined the Canucks in 2019, and has been working in Player Development ever since. His current title is “Assistant Director, Player Development.”

Mikael Samuelsson

Mikael Samuelsson was hired by the Canucks on May 30, also in Player Development. The 45-year-old Swede will work with Canucks prospects in Europe.

Coaching and management around the NHL

Roberto Luongo

After retiring from pro hockey in 2019, Roberto Luongo joined the Florida Panthers as a “special advisor to the general manager” — a role he currently holds today. Luongo has also been active with Hockey Canada, serving as GM of Canada’s World Championship team in 2021. He was also named assistant general manager of Canada’s 2022 Olympic team, prior to NHL players having to opt out of the tournament.

Alex Burrows

After spending two years as an assistant coach in the AHL, the Montreal Canadiens promoted Alex Burrows to their NHL bench in 2021. He helped the Habs get to the Stanley Cup Final, and was credited with improving their power play.

Manny Malhotra

After spending four years in the Canucks organization, first as a development coach, and then as an assistant coach, Malhotra left for Toronto in 2020. The 42-year-old works on the Leafs’ bench as one of Sheldon Keefe’s assistant coaches.

Tanner Glass

Following a year of playing hockey in France, Tanner Glass retired from pro hockey in 2019 and joined the New York Rangers as assistant director of player development.

Sami Salo

Coaching back in his native Finland since 2016, Sami Salo is currently an assistant coach with TPS Turku. Turku is his hometown, and TPS is one of the teams he played for prior to starting his NHL career back in 1998.

Members of the media

Kevin Bieksa

A very good hockey player, Kevin Bieksa is an even better broadcaster. He’s become a star analyst on Hockey Night in Canada since joining Sportsnet full-time in 2020.

Bieksa recently revealed that he hasn’t officially retired from pro hockey yet. He was going to sign a one-day contract with the Canucks so that he could retire with the team he started with, and that may still happen.

Jannik Hansen

Jannik Hansen has also successfully transitioned into media, albeit on a smaller scale. He’s a regular contributor for Sportsnet 650, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Maxim Lapierre

Maxim Lapierre retired from pro hockey in December of 2020, after a five-year stint playing in Europe, which allowed him to win a bronze medal for Canada at the 2018 Olympics. He now co-hosts a podcast with Guillaume Latendresse, and has made multiple appearances on TVA Sports.

Still playing pro hockey

Alex Edler

Alex Edler was the last player from the 2011 Canucks to leave the team, as he signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings worth $3.5 million. The 36-year-old had a strong year in LA, scoring 19 points (3-16-19) in 41 games, averaging 18:28 of ice time. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent.

Chris Tanev

Chris Tanev is still a warrior, as a top-four defenceman for the Calgary Flames. The 32-year-old hasn’t missed a regular season game since signing with the Flames in 2020, but did get banged up in the playoffs. He’s Calgary’s best defensive defenceman, playing tough minutes on their second pairing.

Cory Schneider

Cory Schneider played his first game in two years this season, for the New York Islanders. The 36-year-old isn’t sure if he’ll play next season.

Despite having tough luck with injuries and other circumstances during his career, Schneider said in an interview with Sekeres and Price recently that he’s “super grateful” for everything he’s accomplished.

“I’ve had a 15-year career, I’ve made more money than I ever could have imagined playing hockey for a living. Don’t feel bad for me. I’m fine. I’m very content and happy with how my career went,” he said.

This and that

Ryan Kesler

Ryan Kesler only officially retired from pro hockey after this season, after being unable to play since 2019 due to injury. He was nearly traded by the Anaheim Ducks to the Vegas Golden Knights at the trade deadline, but the trade was nixed when Evgenni Dadonov elected to use his no-trade clause.

Kesler has dabbled in media, co-hosting a podcast briefly with Bieksa, and hosting “Kes’ House” on Sportsnet.

He’s a kids hockey coach now. He was named a “volunteer assistant coach” with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in 2021, and has been working with his son’s team of late.

Raffi Torres

Raffi Torres has been relatively quiet since retiring from pro hockey in 2016. He joined the Elliot Lake Red Wings of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2021 as mentor.

Andrew Alberts

After suffering a career-ending concussion in 2013, Andrew Alberts has worked to raise awareness for mental health, and has worked as an analyst on Bruins broadcasts on NESN in Boston.

Recently he’s been working as the director of player development at Sense Arena — a virtual reality hockey training app.

Keith Ballard

Keith Ballard has kept a fairly low profile since retiring in 2015, following concussion troubles. He’s a kids hockey coach now, helping out with his son and daughter’s teams in Minnesota.

Aaron Rome

Aaron Rome has remained in the game, since retiring in 2015. After three years as a development coach for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Rome became a player rep with Titan Sports Management in 2020.

Jeff Tambellini

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final was Jeff Tambellini’s last NHL game. He played six years in various leagues, mostly in Europe, after that. He joined the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 as a pro scout and NCAA recruiter, and has won two Stanley Cups since then.

Dan Hamhuis

Dan Hamhuis moved back to his hometown of Smithers, BC after retiring in 2020. He’s currently a part-owner of the Prince George Cougars.

Christian Ehrhoff

He hasn’t played in the NHL since 2016, but the Buffalo Sabres are still paying Christian Ehrhoff $857,143 a year until 2028.

He lives back in Germany now, where he owns a fitness company and has worked in real estate.

Mason Raymond

Mason Raymond moved back to Calgary after a one-year stint playing in Europe came to an end in 2018. He won a bronze medal with Canada at the 2018 Olympics before hanging up his skates.

He has spent time working on the farm and working in the “auto business” according to a 2020 article.

Cody Hodgson

Forced to retire at age 26 due to a degenerative back condition, Hodgson has since become a spokesperson for malignant hyperthermia.

Alexandre Bolduc

Alexandre Bolduc last played hockey in 2020, and is now an owner and coach at ACE Athletik Club gym in the Montreal suburb of Chateauguay.

Victor Oreskovich

Victor Oreskovich played just one more year of pro hockey after the 2010-11 season before retiring for a second time. He’s worked in finance in Toronto ever since, and is currently the vice president of fixed income repo trading at RBC Capital Markets.

Coaches

Alain Vigneault

Alain Vigneault is currently a coaching free agent after being let go by the Philadelphia Flyers last season. He hasn’t missed a season since being let go by the Canucks in 2013. He led the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 and coached the Flyers to the Eastern Conference Final in 2020.

Rick Bowness

Rick Bowness stepped down as head coach of the Dallas Stars after they were eliminated in the first round this season. The longtime assistant coach took over behind the Stars bench during the 2019-20 season, and helped lead them to the Stanley Cup Final.

Newell Brown

Newell Brown was let go by the Vancouver Canucks after the 2020-21 season, and returned to Anaheim, for a second stint as an assistant coach in charge of the power play with the Ducks.