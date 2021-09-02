When will I get my voter card? Elections Canada says soon

The Canadian Federal Election is officially happening on Monday, September 20, but many haven’t gotten their voter information card in the mail yet.

According to Elections Canada, everyone who is registered to vote should have theirs by Friday, September 10. They started mailing them on August 30 and are being sent out as the polling locations are confirmed as some typical locations aren’t available currently due to COVID-19.

The card will let you know where and when you can vote. You’ll want to make sure the name and address on the card are both correct. Then, should you meet the eligibility requirements, that’s all you need to vote. You can even bring your voter card with you to the polls as proof of your address and have a piece of accepted ID with you for a smoother voting process.

If you still haven’t gotten your card by September 10, then Elections Canada might not have your updated information. In that case, you can use the Voter Registration Service to help.

You should also reach your local Elections Canada office if your card has a name error on it, if you receive a voting card for someone who doesn’t live at that address, or if you get a voting card for a deceased person.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do that online or in person at an elections office before 6 pm on Tuesday, September 14.