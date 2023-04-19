If you’ve been sick of all the rain and cold in April, here’s when Vancouver could see more than a couple of hours of sunshine.

Vancouver has been locked in a colder-than-normal weather pattern for most of April thus far, but the tail end of the month looks excellent if the forecast pans out.

After several more days of rain from 4/20 until Sunday, things will start to clear on Monday, April 24. Monday does come with the chance of showers, but from Tuesday on, The Weather Network doesn’t have a drop of rain in the forecast.

Better yet, the sun will be accompanied by much warmer temperatures than in April.

By April 28, temperatures could heat up to 18°C, much warmer than the single-digit temperatures we’ve seen.

Early April was a mixed bag, to say the very least, with minimal sunshine in Vancouver.

At the beginning of the month, The Weather Network warned us that it would be tough for sun lovers.

It got so cold at one point that it even snowed a tiny amount.

If the forecast pans out, it’s finally time to break out the shades and the beach wear.