When and how to watch the Super Bowl in Canada this year

Due to its epic scale, Super Bowl Sunday may as well be a national holiday for Americans. And, to a lesser degree, the same is true for Canadian football fans.

In fact, according to Statista, a whopping 8.6 million viewers north of the border tuned into last year’s Super Bowl broadcast. And with all the attention Taylor Swift has been bringing to the game as of late, that number could get even higher this time around.

So whether you’re eager to see Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy or care more about Usher’s performance at the halftime show, here’s when and how Canadians can watch Super Bowl LVIII.

When is the Super Bowl?

The big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for Sunday, February 11, with kickoff slated for 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT and pre-game shows starting as early as noon ET/9 am PT.

People with live TV and cable packages can catch the official broadcast, beginning at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, on either TSN or CTV.

Unfortunately, many of the hilarious commercials that debut during the Super Bowl every year won’t be included in Canadian broadcasts.

Fans without cable have a couple of streaming options as well.

You can use TSN+, which starts at C$8 (plus tax) per month. The CTV app (available on Android and iOS) or website are other ways to stream the game; however, a credentialed login from a TV provider is required.

Canadians can also stream the big game with DAZN and catch the DAZN Super Bowl Preview Show beforehand. DAZN comes at a subscription cost of C$24.99 per month or C$199.99 for a year and is available on a wide range of devices and smart TVs.

As for the expected outcome, according to oddsmakers at FanDuel, the 49ers are slight favourites (-1.5) to win the game and prevent the Chiefs from going back-to-back.