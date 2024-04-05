Canucks could clinch home ice by tomorrow, first place next week

One of the best regular seasons in Vancouver Canucks franchise history is coming to a close.

The Canucks have just six games left, with the regular season finale taking place in under two weeks. With 102 points, this season already ranks as the sixth-most successful regular season in franchise history.

They can finish as high as second on the all-time list, but will likely end up with the third-highest point total ever by a Canucks team.

The Canucks have already clinched a playoff spot, but there are a couple more clinching scenarios to keep an eye on.

Vancouver should soon clinch home-ice advantage in the first round. They’re also in a good position to fend off the Edmonton Oilers to win the Pacific Division, though it’s not a guarantee.

A regulation loss by the Vegas Golden Knights tonight in Arizona coupled with a win of any kind by the Canucks in Los Angeles on Saturday night would clinch home-ice advantage for Vancouver. Failing that, the Canucks could clinch home ice with a regulation win over Vegas on Monday.

Clinching first place in the Pacific Division is a little more difficult.

The Edmonton Oilers are seven points back of Vancouver but have two games in hand. Both teams also have one last head-to-head matchup on April 13.

Vancouver’s magic number for winning the Pacific Division is nine. In other words, any combination of points gained by the Canucks and points lost by the Oilers adding up to nine will see Vancouver clinch first place.

That could happen as soon as Wednesday, if:

Vancouver goes 3-0-0 and Edmonton goes 1-1-1

Vancouver goes 2-0-1 and Edmonton goes 1-2-0

Vancouver goes 2-1-0 and Edmonton goes 0-2-1

If the Canucks don’t win two of their next three, the math gets more complicated because it would depend on the results of the Golden Knights’ upcoming games.

The Canucks have won 10 division titles in their 54-year history, with the last one coming 11 years ago.

After Saturday’s game in LA, the Canucks play at home against Vegas on Monday and Arizona on Wednesday. They’re in Edmonton on April 13, return home to play Calgary on April 16, and wrap up the regular season on April 18 in Winnipeg.

The Oilers, by contrast, have three more back-to-back sets left on their schedule, with five of their remaining eight games at home. They play against Colorado tonight and in Calgary tomorrow, before a four-game homestand against Vegas (April 10), Arizona (April 12), Vancouver (April 13), and San Jose (April 15). Their final two games are in Arizona (April 17) and Colorado (April 18).