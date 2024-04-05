Oilers shot at Pacific Division title is slim with very difficult schedule ahead

The 2023-24 season has been an overall impressive one for the Edmonton Oilers, but their ugly start could cost them a division title.

The Oilers appeared to be at serious risk of missing the playoffs early in the season, as a 2-9-1 start put them in a really tough spot. They have completely rebounded since, however, thanks in large part to a 16-game winning streak. They now have a 45-24-5 record and are close to clinching a playoff spot for the fifth straight season.

While the Oilers deserve some serious props for battling their way back, their slow start could still prove to be costly. It has put their shot at a Pacific Division banner in major jeopardy, as they currently trail the Vancouver Canucks by seven points for first place. They do hold two games in hand with 74 to the Canucks’ 76, but barring a big run to close things out, they may have to settle for second place.

Finishing second could give them a much trickier first-round opponent, as they would be going up against the Vegas Golden Knights if the season ended today. The Canucks, meanwhile, would be set to take on the Nashville Predators, a matchup which, at least on paper, would be more favourable for the Oilers.

If the Oilers are to get themselves back in the running for first in the Pacific, they will need to start things off with a win tonight. That will be easier said than done, however, as they are going up against arguably the biggest Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference: the Colorado Avalanche.

They will be going up against the Avalanche once again in their final game of the season and will face some other tough opponents as well in both the Golden Knights and Canucks. They also have three back-to-back sets, making their chances of a division title even slimmer.

Regardless of how the standings look by the end of the season, the Oilers will need to go through some difficult opponents if they hope to reach their goal of winning the Stanley Cup. The one thing that is crystal clear is that, in order for their goal to be reached, they will have to be far better than they were in Wednesday’s ugly 5-0 loss to the Dallas Stars.