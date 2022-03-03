After a “Wheel of Fortune” episode went viral earlier this week, host Pat Sajak tweeted a thread about the contestants’ fail and its consequences online.

Tuesday’s episode had viewers screaming at their TV screens and yanking their hair out after three contestants struggled very hard to guess the common phrase “another feather in your cap.”

The gameshow clip made for a frustrating-yet-fun TV moment that was shared widely across the internet.

Ironically, this was neither fun nor games for the three wheel-spinners Laura Machado, Christopher Coleman, and Thomas Lipscomb. The players were mocked on social media for their inability to guess the phrase.

So this just happened on Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/FgVunCEmDg — Kenny (@KennyK089) March 2, 2022

After eight turns and 10 total attempts, Lipscomb managed to solve the puzzle. Host Pat Sajak immediately offered some words of consolation to make the players feel better about things going awry.

“What happens is you get a word in your head, and once you figure it out, you go, ‘Huh! What was I thinking?’ You know? Anyway, it’s fine. That round is over,” Sajak said to console the players. “But it was fun, in a sort of perverse way!”

The players received a barrage of hate messages and comments from people making fun of them. Accounts with millions of followers were calling the clip “the dumbest two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history,” prompting at least one of the contestants to ask people to stop.

“Just go easy on me and the other contestants because we are very educated people,” Coleman told TMZ after he was bombarded with hate messages on social media. “We don’t want to be put in a situation where we are being cackled and publicly humiliated on a show that was a lifelong dream.”

Sajak wrote an extensive thread on Twitter in the contestants’ support, explaining why it’s so different to guess things from home versus being on TV for millions to see.

It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” he wrote on Thursday. “Last night’s ‘Feather in your cap’ puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn’t solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening.