"Wheel of Fortune" contestants bungle easy guess, leaving viewers face-palming (VIDEO)

A clip from Wheel of Fortune has gone viral after three contestants miserably (and hilariously) failed to guess a commonly used phrase, leaving viewers wanting to yank their hair out.

On Tuesday’s episode of the show, contestants had to guess the phrase “Another feather in your cap,” an idiom often used to praise someone for a new achievement or skill.

But the players struggled so hard, it made for an excruciating, yet entertaining two-minute TV moment that people cannot stop talking about.

So this just happened on Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/FgVunCEmDg — Kenny (@KennyK089) March 2, 2022

After a few wheel spins and guesses, the players are left with the following:

“An_ther feather _n _ _ _r _ a _”

“Another feather in your hat!” exclaims contestant Laura, activating the buzzer with her wrong guess.

Next up is Christopher, who chooses to spin the wheel, and picks the letter “G” for $650 — but not without the biggest, most confident grin of all time.

Bzzzt! There’s no G in the phrase. Sorry, Christopher.

It is now up to the third contestant, Thomas, to save the day. Unfortunately, his spin leaves him bankrupt and without a chance to guess anything.

We return to Laura, who opts to solve the puzzle. “Another feather in your…lap!” she says.

“Oh, the feather is moving around,” host Pat Sajak jests, sending the studio audience into a bout of laughs.

After Laura, Christopher chooses the letter “D” (why???) for $900, and is simply met with a disappointed “no” from Sajak.

Poor Thomas ends up losing yet another turn on the wheel, giving Laura another chance — spin or solve? She picks spin, of course. And boy, is she pumped to make that wheel go round.

For $700, she correctly picks “P” and then chooses to solve the phrase instead of another spin.

“Another feather in your…map?!” she asks. The answer is — you guessed it — no.

After a loss that leaves the audience in awe, Christopher spins the wheel of fortune again and immediately goes bankrupt. Womp womp.

Finally, Thomas, who has already lost two turns by this point and is probably frustrated with his co-contestants’ terrible guesses, chooses to solve with the letter “C,” winning and doubling his money. Thank god.

“Anyway, it’s fine. That round is over,” Sajak says with a look of relief on his face. “But it was fun, in a sort of perverse way!”

One Twitter user posted the following TikTok in response:

If it doesn’t encapsulate exactly how people felt watching the episode, we don’t know what does.