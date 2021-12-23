White Christmas: Forecast calls for snow in Metro Vancouver this weekend

No need to dream. It looks like Metro Vancouver will see a white Christmas this year.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for snow and cold temperatures in the region.

The bulletin, issued on Thursday morning, is in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

A weather system is expected to arrive over BC’s south coast on Thursday night and remain in the region until Sunday.

“Cooler air from the BC interior starts to filter out to the south coast on Friday night. However, true Arctic air is not expected to begin making its way out to the coast until later Christmas Day,” Environment Canada says.

Snow is expected from Thursday night to Sunday, while cold temperatures will begin on Friday night and continue next week, with daytime lows of -4°C and overnight lows up to -10°C.

And yes, the forecast calls for snow throughout the day on December 25.

The special weather statement also warns that temperatures will be “below seasonal” through the end of December, bringing an “increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia with these conditions.”