What to expect from the Vancouver Whitecaps this season

Ryan Gauld and Brian White show off the new 50th anniversary jersey (Vancouver Whitecaps)

The Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their 50th anniversary season Saturday at BC Place.

It’ll begin with a Whitecaps MLS home opener record crowd, as over 27,000 tickets have already been sold for the match against Charlotte FC.

Expectations are high this season as the Whitecaps have their sights set on finishing in top-four position in the Western Conference and hosting a best-of-three playoff series. MLS pundits have mixed opinions on how they’ll fare, however.

The Whitecaps have struggled out of the gate the past two seasons, so needless to say, they’re looking for a strong start in 2024.

“We need to start better,” Sartini said. “When I’ve been in charge, we’ve always done the second part of the season with more points than the first part of the season. Last year we didn’t win a game, until game six.

“We need to start better because every point counts.”

Whitecaps welcome five new players

New faces that have joined the Whitecaps this season include three MLS veterans, in forward Fafa Picault, midfielder Damir Kreilach, and goalkeeper Joe Bendik.

Kreilach joins Vancouver after spending six seasons with Real Salt Lake where he scored 47 goals and 24 assists in 151 MLS matches.

The quick-paced Picault has contributed 47 goals and 23 assists in 195 MLS matches with four MLS clubs.

The Whitecaps are counting on Picault and Kreilach to take some of the scoring pressure off Ryan Gauld and Brian White, who combined to score 26 of Vancouver’s 55 MLS goals last season. No other Whitecaps player scored more than five MLS goals in 2023.

Centre backs Bjorn Inge Utvik from Norway and Canadian Belal Halbouni have also joined Vancouver and will provide depth behind starters Tristan Blackmon and Ranko Veselinovic.

“There’s a handful of new faces,” Blackmon told Daily Hive following training on Tuesday. “A couple centre backs, guys up top. All in all, the group has come together really well. We’re looking forward to showing the fans what these new players have.”

Joe Bendik will provide veteran experience in net and could spell No.1 goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka throughout the season.

Five players have left

The departed list of players that have moved on this season is highlighted by the longest tenured player in franchise history in Russell Teibert.

The 31 year-old is expected to take on a role with the Whitecaps off the pitch.

Canadian internationals Richie Laryea and Junior Hoilett won’t be back. Laryea has returned to Toronto FC and Hoilett has signed with Scottish club Aberdeen.

Striker Simon Becher was transferred to AC Horsens in Denmark on January 17.

Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had his 2024 option declined on November 10.

No Vanni for first six games

Vanni Sartini will be absent from the touchline for the first six matches of the MLS season, as a result of the behaviour from the Whitecaps head coach in the final game of last season.

Assistant coach Michael D’Agostino will take on head coaching duties in his place.

One of the most chaotic ways to end your season I've ever seen. A well-executed pick by the referee and the Vancouver Whitecaps crash out of the MLS Cup playoffs. pic.twitter.com/4re1TBnEU5 — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) November 6, 2023

Sartini won’t be able to communicate with the team or his coaching staff from 90 minutes before the match. There is the possibility that Sartini could have his suspension reduced.

“No news yet,” Sartini told Daily Hive following training on Tuesday. “I talked with the league and I can tell you that my character evaluation was submitted. I completed the program that the league asked me to do. I talked with the league a couple of times, but no news. We’re just waiting to see what will be my fate.”

Whitecaps defender Mathias Laborda will miss the first match of the season as he serves a one-match suspension for entering the field of play during the end of season fracas.

New Whitecaps captain

Leading the way for our 50th anniversary season 📈@RyanGauld becomes the 25th player to be named club captain since 1974. Well deserved, Gauldy! 🙌#VWFC | #FIFTYTGTHR — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) February 24, 2024

Ryan Gauld was named as the 25th captain in the club’s history on February 23, taking on the permanent role from Teibert. Joining Gauld in the Whitecaps leadership group is White, Veselinovic, Kreilach, Andres Cubas, and Sebastian Berhalter.

“To wear the captain’s armband is a huge honour,” Gauld said. “Especially for a club with such a great history. I’m going to continue to give everything I have for this club.”

MLS referees on strike

Referees will look a little bit different to start the season as the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) are currently on strike as they battle the Professional Referees Organization (PRO) for fair compensation, improved travel, scheduling, and more.

Can confirm @MLSist report that PSRA & PRO met today alongside federal mediators. PSRA made a proposal to PRO on a new CBA, one that I'm told PRO rejected. Talks expected to resume either tomorrow or (more likely) Friday. Looks like another weekend w/ replacement refs is on tap. — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) February 28, 2024

Replacement referees have been brought in with a mix of results. The previous lockout between the two sides took place in 2014 and was settled in two weeks.

“I think we need to do our best to support the referees,” Sartini said. “They’re probably guys that are not used to certain kinds of games.”