It was a whale-watching tour that one BC tourist will likely never forget.

Nanaimo resident Carrie MacDonald was on tour with Big Animal Encounters in Campbell River when she spotted the perfect photo opportunity.

The picture features a whale’s tail or fluke framing a boatful of tourists in the background, and the one-of-a-kind photo generates quite a buzz.

“It’s just a fluke (pun intended) that the whale fluke lined up with the boat,” MacDonald told Daily Hive in an email. “But it made for a fun photo. When I first saw the image, I thought, ‘Well, that looks like a whale tail boat! Since posting the image on the ‘I Love Vancouver Island Facebook’ page, there have been all kinds of comments about what people thought it looked like at first glance.”

People have been commenting on MacDonald’s photo, with some stating that the whale’s tail makes the boat look like “the ark” or “a Viking ship.”

Another stated, “It looks like an upside-down umbrella with people in it.”

“One woman thought it looked like an avocado boat,” said MacDonald. “But she admitted to having too much sun that day.”

When some people pointed out that the boat looked too close to the whale, she assured people that the boat was actually at a safe distance.

“Some people get concerned with how close the boat appears to be to the whale,” said MacDonald. “But, when using [a] telephoto lens and later cropping the image, it distorts the image and makes the background appear closer, and [the] subject appear closer to you.”

She added that their captain, Shannon, was “very knowledgeable about the wildlife she was showing us.”

“For the protection of the whales, regulations are in place with regard to viewing distance,” explained MacDonald. “Whale tour boats can view Humpback whales at a distance of 100+m. There were Southern Resident Orcas in the area that day. We made a wide sweep around the area to avoid them as it’s against the law for tour boats to view these endangered whales.”

She said she plans another tour with Big Animal Encounters later in July to see Eagles, whales, and other wildlife.

“So, if you do get a chance to get out there with the whales, I highly recommend you go,” she said.”