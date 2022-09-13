Canyon Frights will haunt Capilano Suspension Bridge Park this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fright Nights isn’t the only horror show in town; the folks over at Capilano Suspension Bridge have announced Canyon Frights for some North Vancouver spooktainment.

The event runs daily from October 14 to October 31 from 10 am to 8 pm.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays, and the park suggests it’ll offer tons of Instagram moments and other frights.

“Kids of all ages can join in Halloween-themed games and a scavenger hunt to win prizes,” reads a statement from the park.

“The owls of Raptors Ridge return to the park from 10 am to 6 pm each day. Happy hunting, if you dare!”

Spook fans can purchase tickets in advance at capbridge.com and annual pass holders will be required to reserve their slots online before visiting.

Will you be taking in the frights at Capilano this fall? Let us know in the comments.