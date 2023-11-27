NewsWeather

"Extensive fog" throws Vancouver Island-bound WestJet flight for a loop

Nov 27 2023, 6:42 pm
A WestJet flight that was bound for Vancouver Island from Calgary got thrown for a loop thanks to “extensive fog” over the province on Sunday.

Foggy conditions have blanketed Metro Vancouver today, but yesterday, the fog was so thick that the flight went “into a hold” for around 60 minutes while waiting for an improvement in the weather, according to a statement from the airline.

“After the extensive weather hold the flight has diverted to Vancouver.”

Some posted on X about the literal loops that Flight 3367 was making.

Photos shared on X highlight how many loops the Vancouver Island-bound WestJet flight had to make over the Fraser Valley.

The fog around Metro Vancouver has prompted a weather advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

On Monday morning, ECCC said drivers in Metro Vancouver, Victoria, the Gulf Islands, and the Sunshine Coast should be careful.

With files from Megan Devlin

