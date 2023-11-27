NewsWeather

Fog blankets Metro Vancouver highways again, prompting weather advisory

Megan Devlin
|
Nov 27 2023, 5:09 pm
Fog is blanketing much of the Lower Mainland for the second day in a row, prompting a weather advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The damp, ground-level clouds are lowering drivers’ visibility in the Fraser Valley and along the Port Mann Bridge, which connects the Tri-Cities to Surrey.

drivebc Port Mann

Highway 1 at the Port Mann Bridge, looking east (DriveBC)

It’s also foggy on the North Shore, with the tops of trees along Highway 1 barely visible.

North Shore fog

Highway 1 at Lonsdale Avenue (DriveBC)

A surprise bout of fog rolled in Sunday, reducing visibility to near-zero for much of the region.

On Monday morning, ECCC said drivers in Metro Vancouver, Victoria, the Gulf Islands, and the Sunshine Coast should be careful.

“Fog with visibility near zero at times will prevail this morning,” it said in its advisory. “Visibility is expected to improve near noon. Fog may redevelop tonight as a strong ridge remains in place.”

Stay safe out there, drivers.

