"Near zero visibility": Fog advisory up for Metro Vancouver 

Nov 27 2023, 12:35 am
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Metro Vancouver region and warns, “Near zero visibility in fog may be hazardous for travel.”

Sunday night into Monday morning is expected to bring a blanket of thick, dense fog blankets for the region and to the Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

“Fog with visibility near zero at times will prevail tonight. Visibility is expected to improve on Monday morning,” ECCC’s weather advisory reads. “Fog may redevelop Monday night as a strong ridge remains in place.”

ECCC also warns that areas blanketed in the fog that fall below freezing temperatures will have a risk of developing slippery surfaces.

This Sunday night, temperatures in Vancouver are expected to drop to about 1°C and rise to 7°C on Monday around noon. 

