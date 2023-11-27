News

Landslide closes section of Vancouver's Stanley Park seawall

Megan Devlin
Nov 27 2023, 5:42 pm
A stretch of the Stanley Park seawall is closed because of a landslide that happened near Ferguson Point over the weekend.

The Vancouver Park Board says the seawall will be closed between Second Beach and Third Beach for repairs until December 1. Heavy machinery will have to be brought in to complete the repairs.

“Seawall users are asked to follow site signage and observe detours,” the Park Board said.

Both beaches will remain open, but visitors will have to access them from the parking lots.

Ferguson Point is just south of Third Beach, near the Stanley Park Teahouse.

Ferguson Point

Google Maps

The Park Board didn’t mention any injuries from the landslide.

