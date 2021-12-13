A WestJet flight from YVR to Hawaii turned around after engine shutdown

Sun-seekers on their way to Hawaii from YVR airport had some unexpected extra travel time added to their itineraries when they had to turn back around.

On Saturday, December 11, WestJet flight 1862 was diverted, sending passengers back to YVR airport from whence they came.

“WestJet flight 1862 from Vancouver to Honolulu, with 166 guests on board, diverted back to Vancouver on Saturday afternoon due to an issue that necessitated an engine shutdown,” WestJet officials told Daily Hive.

“The aircraft landed safely at 1:19 pm local, and any guests that were not reaccommodated on Saturday were reaccommodated on a new flight that departed at 11 am local on Sunday,” said WestJet.

“The crew followed standard safety procedures and safely diverted back to Vancouver. At no point was the safety of our guests or crew at risk.”

“We sincerely apologize to our guests for this inconvenience the diversion has caused and appreciated their patience and understanding as we worked to get them on their way as soon as possible,” said WestJet.

Daily Hive is waiting for confirmation on the aircraft type from WestJet, and the airline is known to use Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The Boeing 737 has made headlines in recent years, and at one point in 2019, Transport Canada grounded all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 in Canada over concerns about engine issues.

It was grounded for two years before it was permitted to fly in Canada again.