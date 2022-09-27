WestJet is holding a three-day sale on flights from Canada to Europe

Fall is officially upon us, and with that comes WestJet‘s “Fall In Love with Europe Sale.”

From now until September 29 at midnight, you can save on basic, economy, premium, and business class fares for flight dates through April 29, 2023.

“With fares this low, you can’t afford not to hop the pond and take in the sights and sounds of Europe,” WestJet stated in a press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westjet

Service from Calgary to London Heathrow is year-round. Seasonal service from Calgary to Europe ends as follows: Amsterdam – March 25, 2023, Paris – November 4, 2022, Rome – October 30, 2022, London Gatwick – October 28, 2022, Dublin – October 27, 2022.

Seasonal service from Toronto to Europe ends as follows: London Gatwick – October 30, 2022, Barcelona – October 29, 2022, Dublin – October 27, 2022, Edinburgh – October 2, 2022, Glasgow – October 1, 2022.

Seasonal service from Halifax ends as follows: Paris – October 30, 2022, Dublin – October 29, 2022.

Seasonal service from Vancouver to London Gatwick ends October 3, 2022.

The offer is valid on WestJet-operated flights, with seasonal start and end dates as follows:

The discount code is 7X5G7VY, and it can be applied on the WestJet online portal.

Daily Hive attempted to make a booking using the code on a flight from Toronto to Barcelona, and the deal certainly checks out.

The deal brings a flight to Barcelona to just $272, which is an absolute steal, to say the least. A flight to London, England will also only cost you $282, so what better way to enjoy the serene beauty of fall?

The deal expires at 11:59 pm MT, so be sure to capitalize on the dream opportunity to explore Europe.