The happiest place on Earth: WestJet is having a 15% off sale to Disneyland

Is a trip to the “happiest place on Earth” in the cards? If so, WestJet is offering a pretty sweet deal to check out Disneyland.

The airline is flaunting a 15% off base fare sale for flights to Los Angeles and Orange County, the gateways to Disneyland.

“Experience the magic at the Happiest Place on Earth with thrill-seeking rides; indulge in the never-ending treats and be transported to different lands hanging out with your favourite characters where every day is a new adventure,” says the WestJet discount page.

To be clear, the flight deal isn’t exclusively for people vying for a few days at Disneyland, the deal is valid for all flights to Los Angeles and Orange County

But, the deal expires on Friday, September 30 at 11:59 pm MT (1:59 am ET).

Expiring at midnight? Sounds like Cinderella’s fairy godmother has something to do with this…

The travel deal is valid for a variety of dates from September 26 until February 15, 2023, with no blackout dates.

This offer is valid on WestJet wholly operated flights from Canada to Los Angeles and Orange County in both Basic and Econo fare classes.

So, brush up on your Disney classics and let the kids know — the House of Mouse is within reach.

Check out the WestJet website for more information, dates, and pricing.