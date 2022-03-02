WestJet to buy Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines

WestJet is buying low-cost rivals Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines.

The takeover is anticipated to be completed in late 2022 as it is still subject to regulatory approval, according to the announcement on Wednesday.

The purchase price for the acquisition was not disclosed.

“This is an exciting moment for WestJet, Sunwing and Canada’s travel industry,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of WestJet, in a statement. “We are bringing together two highly complementary businesses with powerhouse brands to strengthen our successful leisure business and deliver greater value to our guests.”

The announcement stated that following the close of the transaction, a new tour operating business unit will be created under the WestJet group to include both Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations inc. It will be led by Sunwing CEO Stephen Hunter.

This move comes after a difficult two years for airline companies, which experienced flight reductions and staff shortages due to COVID-19.

With this takeover, WestJet is promising Canadian travellers access to more competitive airfares and affordable vacation packages.

“My team and I are excited for the future, and we look forward to offering even more vacation destinations to Canadians at affordable prices,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing, in a statement.

Sunwing, which is based in Toronto, is primarily a tour operator offering Canadians vacation packages destinations including Mexico, the Caribbean, the US and Europe.