Harbour Air adds new Vancouver-to-Powell River route

BC seaplane company Harbour Air is adding a new route from downtown Vancouver to Powell River, making it easier to explore the northern part of the Sunshine Coast.

The flights will start on March 7, 2022, as tourism picks up following years of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Powell River boasts beautiful green mountains sheltering ocean inlets and is a great spot for outdoor adventures such as hiking, snowshoeing, and kayaking. It’s home to the 180-kilometre hut-to-hut Sunshine Coast trail, as well as great mountain biking routes.

The twice-daily Harbour Air flights will land on Powell Lake, about 10 minutes from Powell River’s city centre. Flights will depart Vancouver at 9:25 am and 5:15 pm, and depart Powell River at 8:20 am and 4:10 pm.

“By introducing this new flight, we are excited that we will save our guests multiple ferry trips and hours of travel time,” Greg McDougall, founder and CEO of Harbour Air, said in a news release.

People travelling from Vancouver to Powell River previously had the option of driving to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal, driving along the Sunshine Coast Highway, and catching a second ferry from Earls Cove to Saltery Bay. Travellers from Vancouver Island could also take the Powell River ferry from Comox.

By air, travellers could catch a direct flight from YVR to Powell River, or take Harbour Air’s existing route from downtown to Sechelt and then drive.