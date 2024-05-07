The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling Western Family brand yogurt-covered pretzels and Milk chocolate-covered pretzels due to the risk of salmonella.

The agency announced the recall on its site on May 6, stating that two products by Western Family are being recalled due to possible microbial contamination that can cause salmonella.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination,” states the site.

The federal food agency shared photos of the labels that buyers in British Columbia are being asked to watch out for. However, it also shared that this could affect other provinces and territories.

“This recall was triggered by a recall in another country,” officials shared. “There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.”

So what should you do if you bought this product?

Buyers are being asked to throw out or return the items to the location where they were purchased.

Although contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, it can still make you sick. Short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.

Salmonella can be serious or even deadly for young children, pregnant women, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems.

CFIA shared they’re currently “conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.”