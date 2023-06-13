Three options for new West End Community Centre and King George Secondary School

Scenario C of the new replacement buildings for West End Community Centre and King George Secondary School. (City of Vancouver)

There are plans to redevelop the main community hub of the West End in downtown Vancouver, providing the neighbourhood with a modern and expanded community and recreational hub.

A new round for consultation seeks public input on the configuration of the new buildings to replace the site’s West End Community Centre, Vancouver Public Library’s Joe Fortes Library branch, and King George Secondary School facilities.

As well, Fire Hall No. 6 currently located elsewhere in the West End will be relocated onto the site.

These facilities are aging and in need of expansion to meet the needs of the growing West End population.

Three configuration options have been identified, with each option providing the same spaces, activities, uses, and outdoor spaces. The main difference is where these spaces are located on the city block framed by Denman Street to the west, Haro Street to the north, residential buildings to the east, and Barclay Street to the south.

Scenario A situates the new five-storey community centre building on the northwest corner of the lot, fronting Denman and Haro streets. The new secondary school would largely be located within a new L-shaped, four-storey building on the eastern half of the site, along with a smaller three-storey secondary school building fronting the southwest corner of the lot at Denman and Barclay streets. An outdoor sports field is located along the Barclay Street side of the block.

Scenario B places a single new L-shaped, four-storey secondary school building on the western half of the block, fronting Denman, Haro, and Barclay streets. The new four-storey community centre building is located on the eastern half of the block, with a sports field in the middle of the lot dividing the two buildings.

Scenario B carries some similarities with Similar A, but the new L-shaped, four-storey secondary school building on the east side of the lot is larger to eliminate the need for a second smaller school building. The new four-storey community centre building on the west side provides the site’s entire Denman Street frontage, along with a portion of the frontages for Haro and Barclay streets. A sports field in the middle of the lot separates the two buildings.

Existing condition:

Scenario A:

Scenario B:

Scenario C:

All three options incorporate a two-level public library and two-level fire hall within the lower levels of the community centre building, and a childcare facility with rooftop play space is situated on the top level.

As well, all of the scenarios incorporate a new ice rink within an underground space that is largely beneath the footprint of the sports field.

Other features of the new community centre include a plaza, outdoor playground, atrium and community gathering areas, a multipurpose gymnasium, fitness gym, multipurpose rooms, cultural spaces and LGBTQ programming, and “space for warming/cooling shelter” for the homeless.

The new replacement ice rink will be larger than the existing arena, as it will have an NHL-sized ice surface.

An Indigenous knowledge and culture space is located above the new library in all scenarios. It will have Indigenous-focused audio and learning exhibits, cultural display spaces, elder in-residence space, recording booths to support language revitalization, a cultural practice studio, a dedicated multipurpose room for cultural exchange, an outdoor medicinal garden, and an outdoor pavilion space.

Currently, King George Secondary School is located within a three-storey building at the corner of Denman and Barclay streets. This building, constructed in 1963, is the smallest high school in Vancouver School Board’s jurisdiction and is deemed a high seismic risk.

It has a capacity for 375 students, but its actual enrolment far exceeds this limit, with about 600 students currently studying at this location.

The new seismic-safe replacement school building would provide capacity for 1,000 to 1,200 students to better meet the long-term needs of the downtown Vancouver peninsula’s growing population. There would also be enhanced performing arts space for both school and broader community use.

Currently, Fire Hall No. 6 is located in a heritage building at the southwest corner of Nicola and Nelson streets — about three blocks away from the community hub redevelopment. The relocation of the fire hall to a new modern and expanded on-site space within the community centre building would significantly grow the capacity of the fire hall to a four bay fire vehicle space, including space for a ladder truck. The existing fire hall has a smaller space for two trucks.

An online survey seeking input on the configuration options is open until June 19, 2023.

Input gathered from this round of consultation will be used to create the final plan for consideration in late 2023.

The redevelopment of the 4.4-acre site will likely be phased, with the work dependent on available funding.

Cash community amenity contributions (CACs) by developers from their new market residential developments within the West End will help fund the new community centre and library building. The new secondary school building is likely largely dependent on funding from the provincial government. No timeline has been established for achieving these projects.

The municipal government is also in the process of planning a new replacement Vancouver Aquatic Centre at Sunset Beach.