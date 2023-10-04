Tim Hortons just dropped a new Halloween glow-in-the-dark Timbits Bucket
Oct 4 2023, 4:52 pm
Listen up, Tim Hortons fans! The famous Canadian chain has just launched a new seasonal offering: the glow-in-the-dark Timbits Bucket.
These spooky vessels are available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada while supplies last.
The Halloween Timbits Bucket comes filled with 31 Timbits for $10.95. You can also purchase the bucket sans donut bites for $4.50.
In addition to that glow-in-the-dark item, Tim Hortons customers can find a heat-activated Jack-O-Lantern mug up for grabs this season for $14.50.