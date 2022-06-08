NewsTravel DealsWeatherMapped

6 sunny destinations to escape Vancouver's rain this weekend

Megan Devlin
Jun 8 2022, 11:02 pm
A pool in Las Vegas (Jon Chica/Shutterstock)

It’s mid-June, but the weather in Vancouver certainly doesn’t look like it.

Many residents are starved for sunny weather, but Mother Nature has other plans: there’s an atmospheric river in the forecast later this week.

It has us dreaming of a sunny escape, so we’ve compiled this list. Not all the destinations are cheap, but they do meet two criteria: they’re close enough for a weekend trip and sun is in the forecast.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

You can fly to Sin City from Vancouver for just $180 roundtrip this weekend with Flair. That price doesn’t get you carry-on luggage, but we bet you can do two days with just a backpack.

The forecast? There’s an excessive heat warning for 44°C and sun. Bonus: check out Daily Hive’s unforgettable bucket list for Las Vegas.

Kamloops, BC

Tourism Kamloops/Mary Putnam

The weather in BC’s Interior looks more promising this weekend than on the coast. If you’re driving, Osoyoos looks sunny Saturday and Kelowna looks sunny on Sunday. Just a bit north of there, though, Kamloops has sun in the forecast for both days.

Grab a flight for $401 roundtrip with Pacific Coastal Airlines, or go for a drive.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle earth day parks

Ryan C Slimak / Shutterstock

This seems too good to be true: just three hours south of Vancouver, Seattle is boasting a sunny forecast for Saturday. Perfect for a day trip, or maybe a one-nighter is in order! Flights are $531 roundtrip, so we’d recommend driving.

There’s also an epic two-day blowout sale happening at the Seattle Premium Outlets this weekend.

Los Angeles, California

LA

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Instead of spending the weekend indoors, spend it dining al-fresco at some of LA’s best patios. Bring your wallet, though: a direct roundtrip flight to LA from Vancouver this weekend costs $651.

The forecast: 30°C and sunny.

San Francisco, California

calgary san francisco

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

The forecast is looking very pleasant in the Bay Area this weekend: 24°C and sunny. A roundtrip flight with Air Canada costs $639.

Toronto, Ontario

boat toronto island

Mohsen Vaziri/Shutterstock

Our eastern neighbours are getting an early dose of summer this year, and the weekend forecast looks marvelous: 22°C and sunny. Grab a flight with Sunwing this weekend for $571 roundtrip.

 

