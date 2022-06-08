6 sunny destinations to escape Vancouver's rain this weekend

It’s mid-June, but the weather in Vancouver certainly doesn’t look like it.

Many residents are starved for sunny weather, but Mother Nature has other plans: there’s an atmospheric river in the forecast later this week.

It has us dreaming of a sunny escape, so we’ve compiled this list. Not all the destinations are cheap, but they do meet two criteria: they’re close enough for a weekend trip and sun is in the forecast.

You can fly to Sin City from Vancouver for just $180 roundtrip this weekend with Flair. That price doesn’t get you carry-on luggage, but we bet you can do two days with just a backpack.

The forecast? There’s an excessive heat warning for 44°C and sun. Bonus: check out Daily Hive’s unforgettable bucket list for Las Vegas.

Kamloops, BC

The weather in BC’s Interior looks more promising this weekend than on the coast. If you’re driving, Osoyoos looks sunny Saturday and Kelowna looks sunny on Sunday. Just a bit north of there, though, Kamloops has sun in the forecast for both days.

Grab a flight for $401 roundtrip with Pacific Coastal Airlines, or go for a drive.

This seems too good to be true: just three hours south of Vancouver, Seattle is boasting a sunny forecast for Saturday. Perfect for a day trip, or maybe a one-nighter is in order! Flights are $531 roundtrip, so we’d recommend driving.

There’s also an epic two-day blowout sale happening at the Seattle Premium Outlets this weekend.

Instead of spending the weekend indoors, spend it dining al-fresco at some of LA’s best patios. Bring your wallet, though: a direct roundtrip flight to LA from Vancouver this weekend costs $651.

The forecast: 30°C and sunny.

The forecast is looking very pleasant in the Bay Area this weekend: 24°C and sunny. A roundtrip flight with Air Canada costs $639.

Our eastern neighbours are getting an early dose of summer this year, and the weekend forecast looks marvelous: 22°C and sunny. Grab a flight with Sunwing this weekend for $571 roundtrip.