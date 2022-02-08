Truck driver fired after incident involving cyclist during Vancouver protest (VIDEO)

A truck driver has been fired from his job after a video surfaced showing an incident involving a truck and a cyclist in Vancouver on Saturday.

The video seems to show a cyclist being somewhat brushed by a truck during a heated anti-media convoy protest that took place this past weekend.

The incident occurred as part of a counter-protest in which cyclists and pedestrians had planned to block a convoy.

Daily Hive reached out to the company which owns the truck, Chilliwack-based Van Dokk Transport.

Owner Dustin Van Dokkumburg provided a short statement to Daily Hive about the incident and the termination of the former driver.

“We do not support or condone the actions of that driver,” Van Dokkumburg says.

“This action was not permitted by us and we cannot stand behind it. We have terminated the driver from his position here.”

While the video has been circulating on Facebook and Twitter, it was initially posted to reddit, and can be seen below.

This apparently happened near Ontario Street in Vancouver.

According to _masterofnone_, the user who posted the video, the cyclist, who is reportedly a friend, was trying to get the license plate number because he allegedly saw the driver clip another protesting cyclist.

“The plate was reported, doubtful whether anything will come of that,” said the reddit user.

Van Dokkumburg added that the company wants it to be known that “his actions were his alone.”

Five people were arrested in connection to this past weekend’s events anti-media convoy, and Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD for more info about the driver in question.