Weekend brush fire frightens onlookers in Lions Bay (PHOTOS)

A new brush fire broke out around two km south of Lions Bay Sunday evening.

Locals posted videos and photos on Twitter, showing thick, white smoke billowing into the sky.

Brush fire at Lions Bay cliff jumping spot#westvan pic.twitter.com/yrid5TioyM — Jacob – he/him/his (@jjjjjpeg) June 5, 2023

Authorities received a report of the fire at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. The blaze was brought under control Monday around noon.

A brush fire in lions bay. South of Lions Bay marina right above the cliffs. Below the tracks. pic.twitter.com/VGemfyofxg — Shane A. (@waterwoodswhite) June 5, 2023

No casualties were reported and BC Wildfire Services said an investigation of the cause of the fire is underway.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 83 active wildfires in the province.

Chris Scott, chief meteorologist with The Weather Network, cautioned earlier that with the hot and dry conditions, the risk of wildfires would continue to be a major concern in British Columbia in the summer.