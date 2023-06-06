News

Weekend brush fire frightens onlookers in Lions Bay (PHOTOS)

Regina Ng
Regina Ng
|
Jun 6 2023, 12:10 am
Weekend brush fire frightens onlookers in Lions Bay (PHOTOS)
BC Wildfire Service/Facebook

A new brush fire broke out around two km south of Lions Bay Sunday evening.

Locals posted videos and photos on Twitter, showing thick, white smoke billowing into the sky.

Authorities received a report of the fire at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. The blaze was brought under control Monday around noon.

No casualties were reported and BC Wildfire Services said an investigation of the cause of the fire is underway.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 83 active wildfires in the province.

Chris Scott, chief meteorologist with The Weather Network, cautioned earlier that with the hot and dry conditions, the risk of wildfires would continue to be a major concern in British Columbia in the summer.

Regina NgRegina Ng
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.