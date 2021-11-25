Weather warning for Whistler ahead of Thursday opening

A special weather statement is up for Whistler ahead of opening day on Thursday, November 25.

Environment Canada is calling for heavy snow followed by rain.

“The Sea to Sky corridor north of Squamish may see heavy wet snow of up to 15 cm through Thursday, before freezing level rises during the day Thursday. The wet snow will then change to moderate to heavy rain with up to 20 mm expected before ending Thursday night. This may impact the already vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”

It also says there is some uncertainty about the snowfall and rainfall amounts and when the snow will change to rain.

Whistler Blackcomb opens for the season Thursday.

During a briefing from the provincial government Wednesday, people were told to stay off the roads unless travel was essential.