Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

As another storm system takes aim at BC’s south coast, Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of the Lower Mainland.

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

According to Environment Canada, “the next storm system is set to arrive on the BC south coast tonight bringing heavy rain. The rain will be heaviest on Thursday as the storm moves across the south coast. The heavy rain will ease Thursday night as the system moves out of the region.”

Parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound could see up to 80 mm of rain, while the Fraser Valley expects to see between 50 and 70 mm. It’s also forecast to be fairly windy.

Forecasters say this storm should be less intense and shorter-lived than the weather event we saw between November 13 and 15.

More rain is on the way..

The next storm system is set to arrive on the South Coast overnight Wed. This storm will be shorter lived and less intense than the event over Nov. 13-15, 2021. However, it will still bring moderate to heavy rain and strong winds. https://t.co/SfBUD0q3UQ — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 23, 2021

Environment Canada says freezing levels will rise above mountain tops, which could worsen recent flooding and impact vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure. It also warns localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.