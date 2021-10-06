Thanksgiving weekend is almost here, and it’s time to bust out the elastic waistband pants to make room for that second helping of holiday deliciousness. Some Canadians might want to break out their winter gear, while others may opt for shorts.

The Weather Network has released their long weekend forecast, and it looks like there will be a bit of everything, including snow in some parts of the country.

Western Canada

Prepare to get cozy, Vancouver. The Weather Network forecast calls for the coldest Thanksgiving weekend in Vancouver since 2008 when temperatures were below 12°C.

Some mountain areas will see a dusting of snow over the weekend as the frontal system moves in over the weekend and brings gusty, chilly weather with it.

Alberta will see just single-digit highs with a potential for snow, according to the forecast. They also say that Calgary should be ready for anything as snow could hit the city.

The Prairies will see above seasonal temperatures but could get a dump of rain over the weekend, coming from Ontario. The Weather Network forecast says there could also be thunderstorms in this region over the long weekend.

Eastern Canada

Ontarians can break out their shorts as temperatures in Northern Ontario will soar above 20°C. The Weather Network says the weekend temperatures will be warmer than California and even some spots in Mexico. The temperature in Ontario will be about 10°C above seasonal, the forecast says. Ontario’s Hudson Bay could be warmer than Mexico, where they are experiencing below seasonal temperatures.

The forecast predicts some rain and possible thunderstorms due to the warmth. But if the wind direction and sun remain strong, it could be the warmest Thanksgiving in a decade.

Quebec will likely see a mostly rain-free long weekend, according to The Weather Network. Despite periods of rain, the weather will be perfect for enjoying seasonal activities like apple picking or selecting the very best pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

Temperatures will hit the high teens and low twenties, so it should be an enjoyable weekend to take in the fall foliage before it’s gone.

Atlantic Canada

Well, it’s going to be cloudy, according to the forecast. St. John, Newfoundland, might not get to enjoy any sun over the long weekend. However, as Thanksgiving Monday arrives, the maritime provinces may enjoy some warmer weather as a high-pressure system moves the current soggy one out of the way.