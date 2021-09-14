Fall forecast: BC could be in for some ferocious storms

This summer season has been a historic one across BC, with a number of temperature records being smashed.

So, what can we expect this fall?

The Weather Network is out with its “2021 Fall Forecast,” and it looks like most of the province can expect near-normal temperatures over the next few months.

The southern part of BC will likely experience slightly warmer-than-normal temperatures.

While the forecast is somewhat mild, we are also being warned about the possibility of some nasty storms.

According to the Weather Network, a typical number of storms and rainy days are on the way, but we could see a lot of extra precipitation.

Keep that umbrella handy!