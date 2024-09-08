Dramatic weather shift expected to kick in overnight in Vancouver

We’re in for a weather roller coaster ride this week in Vancouver, according to the latest forecast.

Hopefully you’ve been enjoying the hot and sunny weather because according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a shift is heading our way very soon.

While Sunday is expected to be a warm, sunny day and reach a high of 25°C, clouds are predicted to settle as the city gets hazy overnight. There is a 40% chance of drizzle tonight, and the temperature could drop to 17°C.

The dramatic weather shift sets the tone for the week as clouds and rain are mostly what Vancouver is about to endure this coming week.

On Monday, periods of drizzle are forecast, but it will likely be a mainly cloudy day.

Another gloomy day is predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday before we get a little sun break, before the clouds settle in again Friday.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Saturday.

Between Sunday and Saturday, temperatures will gradually drop from 25°C to 17°C.

Could this be the start of fall weather? We don’t know. But what we do know is that we will enjoy the sun every chance we get.

Are you ready for fall? If so, what are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below?