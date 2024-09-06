NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Own this marina and restaurant on Galiano Island for $3 million

Sep 6 2024, 9:13 pm
One of BC’s most iconic marinas, Montague Harbour Marina on Galiano Island’s southwest shore, is now for sale. Located in one of the largest natural harbours on the southern coast, Montague Harbour is a prime destination for boaters exploring the Gulf Islands and offers a dream opportunity to own a world-class property.

As the island’s only marina, Montague is a must-visit stop along BC’s famous boating route.

Offering nearly 2,000 linear feet of moorage, the marina provides both transient and annual moorage options. This full-service facility is more than just a stopover; it includes a general store, restaurant, marine fuel services, and rentals for boats, mopeds, and kayaks. It even offers kayak tours, adding a recreational element for guests looking to explore the area.

This property offers the chance to own a thriving business as well as a stunning piece of BC paradise — all for $3 million, a bargain compared to many BC homes.

Operating seasonally from May to September, Montague Harbour is a well-established marina with a strong management team and experienced staff. It offers significant potential for growth, including expansion under the current water lot lease and 0.77 acres of upland development opportunity. This could allow for further enhancements to the property.

Aerial view of the property (Colliers International)

For those with a passion for BC’s coastal lifestyle or those seeking a thriving business venture, Montague Harbour Marina presents a rare and exciting opportunity in the heart of the Gulf Islands. Spread across a 2.34-acre water lot, this marina is a well-managed operation, backed by tenured staff, making it an ideal investment for owner-operators or investors alike.

Montague Harbour Marine Park on Galiano Island is a haven for nature lovers, offering beaches, tidal lagoons, and towering forests, as well as stunning glacier-carved rock formations.

See the listing from Colliers here.

Ryan is the Staff Writer for Daily Hive Victoria. He is an award-nominated journalist with bylines in publications such as VICE World News, Capital Daily, and the Globe and Mail, with appearances on Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen and The Big Story. This past summer, he hosted and produced his own television show for OPTIK TV. Catch him at the centre of all things fun and food in Victoria and around Vancouver Island.

